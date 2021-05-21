Anambra guber: YPP commence sales of nomination/expression of interest forms May 24

 Young Progressive Party (YPP) will, on Monday, commence sales of nomination and expression of interest to aspirants on May 24, ahead of the Nov. 6 election Anambra.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Egbeola Martins, who said this a statement issued on Abuja, added that the sale of both would for seven days.

He, however, said that the expression of interest form would at zero cost to all aspirants, the cost of the nomination remained undisclosed.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of Young Progressives Party, after a painstaking deliberation, resolved that: the sales of the party’s nomination form for Anambra election should commence from May 24 to May 31.

“All interested aspirants are, by the above, enjoined to obtain their nomination forms at the national secretariat of the party; however, the expression of interest form is at zero cost to all our aspirants.

“And, we will rather not talk about the amount for the nomination forms,” he said.

He cautioned that all acts of arson, targetted at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices some parts of the country, stopped forthwith and dialogue embraced as a means of resolving grievances.

Martins also urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the ongoing amendment to Electoral Act so that it would not constitute any impediment to the forthcoming Anambra election.

He appealed to citizens to remain resolute and hopeful that a was still possible through the ballot revolution. (NAN)

