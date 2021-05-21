Young Progressive Party (YPP) will, on Monday, commence sales of nomination and expression of interest forms to its governorship aspirants on May 24, ahead of the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Egbeola Martins, who said this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, added that the sale of both forms would last for seven days.

He, however, said that the expression of interest form would be at zero cost to all its aspirants, while the cost of the nomination forms remained undisclosed.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of Young Progressives Party, after a painstaking deliberation, resolved that: the sales of the party’s nomination form for Anambra governorship election should commence from May 24 to May 31.

“All interested aspirants are, by the above, enjoined to obtain their nomination forms at the national secretariat of the party; however, the expression of interest form is at zero cost to all our aspirants.

“And, we will rather not talk about the amount for the nomination forms,” he said.

He cautioned that all acts of arson, targetted at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in some parts of the country, be stopped forthwith and dialogue embraced as a means of resolving grievances.

Martins also urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the ongoing amendment to Electoral Act so that it would not constitute any impediment to the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

He appealed to citizens to remain resolute and hopeful that a new Nigeria was still possible through the ballot revolution. (NAN)

