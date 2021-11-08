Anambra Guber: Umahi debunks social media comments credited to him

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Monday debunked comments credited to him social media purporting he declared Saturday’ gubernatorial election Anambra as fret with irregularities.


Umahi, a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze, and made available to the News of Nigeria (NAN) Abakaliki described the post as ‘infantile’.


The governor the statement debunked ever rejecting the outcome of the poll on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Anambra people.


“Ordinarily, we wouldn’ have bothered responding to such post by the attention-seeking writer but decided to do so to clear doubts of discerning minds.


“Gov. Umahi at no point made such remarks about the election and it is uncomplimentary to imagine he would speak on behalf of the APC’s -bearer.


“The governor not have done such for a party with a full-fledged structure Anambra, more so when the election had not been concluded,” the statement read.


Nwaze the statement urged the to disregard the post as it was untrue.


“We also remind the writer and other purveyors of fake news social media the state’ law on fake news is place to deal with potential offenders,” the statement read. (NAN)

