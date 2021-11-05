Anambra Guber: TMG calls for credible, peaceful elections

As the nation prepares for the Anambra governorship elections on Saturday, a foremost independent civil society election observation organisation in Nigeria, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), has called for a credible and peaceful guber poll in the state.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, encouraged voters in the state to turn out and vote in the election, as it is an opportunity for citizens to exercise their democratic rights and choose their leader.

Rafsanjani also noted that it was the duty of the political parties, electorates and civil society groups to ensure a hitch-free and credible election in the state.

“As stakeholders, we should live up to the principles of impartiality, neutrality and statesmanship during the election,” he said.

The TMG boss, who doubles as the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exhibit neutrality in the conduct of the election.

“The security agencies, INEC, civil societies, traditional rulers and electorate are all urged to support a peaceful process. The TMG will closely monitor the electoral process and report any suspected case of violence to relevant stakeholders,” he said.

Comrade Rafsanjani however noted that though the pre-election seasons witnessed a lot of violence which marred campaigns in some part of the state, appealing for calm during the exercise.

“Though we witnessed a lot of attacks during the build-up to the elections, it is however necessary that we discourage the involvement of non-state actors in the political sphere, as damages will hinder the growth and development of the state.

“I also appeal to the media to monitor and report every irregularity that takes place in the election, and most importantly, stay safe and be watchful as they carry out their engagements.

