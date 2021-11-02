Anambra Guber: Sports will also be cardinal in my administration…Ozigbo

November 2, 2021 Favour Lashem



Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra sports also be a cardinal part of administration if elected.

Ozigbo said this during a parley with in Awka on Monday.

He said he would run sports both as an entertainment and adding that he appreciated the importance of sports to youth employment and general economy 

He said he consistently sponsored competitions in the past where some stars were discovered adding that he would revitalize moribund facilities in the state.

Ozigbo said he had ran an issues based campaign after emerged the most credible primary ahead of the election and that he was the most qualified for the top political office in Anambra.

The flag bearer called electorate to come out en mass and vote massively for him on Saturday for total transformation of Anambra. (NAN)

