Anambra guber poll: YPP candidate rules out court action against Soludo

Mr Ifeayin Ubah, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) candidate at the Anambra governorship election, says he has no intention of challenging the result of the election in court.

Ubah said this in a statement by the YPP Media and Publicity Directorate on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the outcome of the election was the reflection of the people’s will, congratulating Prof. Charles Soludo the governor elect on his victory.

“As a democrat and law abiding citizen, I wholeheartedly accept the outcome of the election and will like to use this medium to congratulate Prof. Charles Soludo on his victory.

“I have just called the newly elected governor of our dear state; Prof. Charles Soludo to congratulate him on his victory at the poll.

“It is imperative to state that I do not intend to challenge the electoral results as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through any court or judicial process.

“It is with a heart full of gratitude and submission to the will of God that I address you all today having enjoyed the unique privilege of earning your support to seek the governorship office of our dear state,” he said.

Ubah added: “The past months have been defining for us Ndi Abambra in several respects and it is the time for our state to chart a new course, to make life better and more meaningful for our people.”

Ubah urged the governor-elect to conduct local council election and grant full financial autonomy to all the 21 local government councils in the state to enable them provide dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

He enjoined Soludo to engage Anambra people in the Diaspora as critical stakeholders and also to support traders in order to revive and sustain the state as a commercially viable state.

“Our traders must be supported and given the requisite incentives to grow. There is an urgent need to adopt a proactive, intelligence-based and technology-driven approach to tackle the prevailing issue of insecurity in our dear state through networking and strategic information dissemination.

“I urge our governor elect to promote rapid industrialisation and work in harmony with members of the National Assembly so as to harness the instrumentality of the National Assembly to create a synergy between the federal and state government.

“Improved health tourism must also be at the center stage of his administration’s policy thrust.

*Now, therefore is a point of duty and responsibility to correct the ills of the previous administration and ensure that we remain a centre of opportunities and growth for everyone; a place where Anambra people can achieve their dreams and aspirations,” he said.

Ubah said that it was incontrovertible to state that YPP’s campaign in the governorship race helped to expand the wider narrative of democracy and good governance in the.

He said that in spite of the outcome of the election, the dreams of a better Anambra remained sacrosanct and irrespective of all the challenges faced, the electoral result proved that YPP was in Anambra to stay.

Ubah assured his supporters and YPP followers of his commitment to work assiduously to ensure that he reposition the party for greater heights.

He said that the collective interest of the state must be the paramount focus, not minding the outcome of the just concluded election.

“I appeal to candidates who lost out in the election to move on and thread the path of honor irrespective of their grievances,” Ubah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had declared Soludo as winner of the election after the ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria cleared 19 of the 21 local government areas of the state with a total of 112,229 votes, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 53,807 votes came second, while Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 43,285 votes placed third and Ifeayin Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) who polled 21,261 votes came fourth.

(NAN)

