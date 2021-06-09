The Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC has called on political parties to ensure rancour-free and credible primaries in Anambra State ahead of the gubernatorial election.

“The Commission hereby reiterates its appeal to political parties to conduct credible and rancour-free primaries in compliance with the law and our regulations and guidelines,” INEC said in a statement Wednesday.

Party primaries are expected to commence on Thursday June 10 according to the notice for the election in Anambra pubished by the commission.

INEC said, “It will be recalled that on 19th January 2021, the Commission published the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Anambra State Governorship election, outlining 14 activities.

“In continuation of preparations for the election, the Commission has today, Wednesday 9th June 2021, implemented the first activity on the Timetable by publishing the official Notice for the election in our offices in Anambra State.

“Tomorrow, Thursday 10th June 2021, the next two activities will kick off, namely, the commencement of primaries by political parties to democratically nominate their candidates for the election as well as the collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters.

