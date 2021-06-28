Anambra guber: Ozigbo’s emergence excites PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the PDP, Dr Nnamdi Orefo, has expressed his excitement on the emergence of Mr Valentine Ozigbo as the flag-bearer of the PDP in the Anambra governorship election.

The high-stakes election is slated for Nov. 6 in what political pundits characterize as a clash of titans in a crowded field that will pitch money bags and technocrats. fighting for the top post.

Former university teacher and Central Bank Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has already secured the ticket of the APGA party, the ruling party in Anambra.

In a statement e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, Onochie, a top PDP member, expressed his excitement on Ozigbo’s emergence to carry the banner of the PDP.

“It is with delight and thanks to God that I join in welcoming the emergence of Valentine Ozigbo as candidate at the governorship primaries of the PDP in Anambra State.

“I wish to encourage Valentine Ozigbo to recognize that his divine emergence is a greater call to duty and work.

“Now is the time for real work! You are nowhere close to the El dorado yet.

“You must work harder now and humbly seek and unite all the other political stalwarts, especially the personalities who contested with you.’’

Onochie, who has been campaigning for national unity, said that an atmosphere of peace must prevail nationwide for democracy to thrive.

“That unity should chart the path for victory in the Nov. 6 election and our unity formula should be simple and honest. We should not underestimate or disregard it.

“We must redouble our commitment to the people of Anambra State and win back their confidence clinch victory in the upcoming election,’’ the political stalwart stated.

“This Anambra primaries success story must guide the PDP towards the 2023 general elections, especially during the presidential primaries so that we can redeem Nigeria from its current travails.’’ (NAN)

