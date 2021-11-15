Anambra guber: NUJ congratulates Prof. Soludo over victory

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, has congratulated Prof Chukwuma Soludo on his victory in the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.



The Council also congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, Civil Society Organizations, (CSOs) and other stakeholders that worked tirelessly to achieve a hitch-free and credible election.



The union made its position known in a statement, signed by the acting chairman and secretary, Francis Ekpone and Emma Udeagha, respectively.



The statement, made available to journalists on Monday in Awka, also commended all the 18 political parties that participated in the election and their standard bearers, for their exemplary peaceful conducts.



The union noted that other states should see Anambra election as a huge lesson, especially on the peaceful conduct of parties and their candidates.



The Council described Prof Soludo’s triumph in the hotly-contested election, as an ‘act of God’ and hoped that he would utilize his wealth of knowledge to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors.



The Anambra NUJ assured Soludo that, as a stakeholder in the ‘Project Anambra’, it would partner his administration, and support genuine efforts for good governance in order to realize Government/Media shared responsibility of ensuring that the people are adequately and accurately informed.



The Council, however, wished Soludo a successful tenure in office and solicited his support to enable the Media achieve its sacred constitutional mandate. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...