Anambra Guber: Metuh pleads with Andy Uba against electoral litigation

A chieftain of the PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate in the just concluded Anambra governorship election, Sen. Andy Uba, to rescind any decision rejecting results of the election.

Metuh, who was former National Publicity Secretary of PDP, also urged Uba not set the stage for a prolonged litigation over the outcome of the election.

He made the appeal in a statement by his Special Assistant, Ebiloma Abdullahi, in Abuja on Friday.

Metuh said that he was not contesting the inalienable right of a participant to protest the outcome of any electoral process.

He, however, said that in the case of recent Anambra election, contesting the result would appear counter-productive and against the overwhelming opinion of Anambra people.

“Irrespective of any perceived imperfections of that election, the fact that the outcome embodied the verdict of the greater majority of Ndi Anambra is distinctly clear.

“And, having spoken through their votes, the ultimate aspiration of Ndi Anambra at the moment is to leverage on the current outcome to move the state forward along the line of peace, stability and progress.

“That was why in the immediate aftermath of the election, Metuh was actually the very first to congratulate the winner, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Charles Soludo, while urging the other candidates to accept the outcome of the polls.”

Metuh said that though he was not of the APGA but a loyal and committed member of the PDP, who was extremely proud of the credible and winning campaign ran by the PDP candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, he took that patriotic step as a statesman, in the larger interest of the state.

He expressed happiness that after appealing to the contenders, immediately the final results were announced, all the other candidates including that of PDP congratulated the governor-elect.

He said that the candidates also pledged to work with him to move Anambra state forward.

He said that “Ndi Anambra” yearned for a stable state government that would focus all its energy on the developmental needs of the state without any form of distractions and encumbrances such as electoral litigations.

“It is against this backdrop that Metuh makes a special personal appeal to Sen. Uba, as a leader, to therefore rescind any decision rejecting the results and setting the stage an electoral legal tussle.

“This important as such would detract the government, stagnate the state and lead to avoidable tension and division in Anambra.

“Indeed, Metuh firmly believes that Sen. Uba decided to run for the governorship of Anambra because he means well for the people and not for any personal aggrandizement.

“Moreover, Sen. Uba is eminently qualified and he ran a very robust campaign that even made it possible for the APC, despite its unpopularity, to have a mention in the electoral process in Anambra.

“Sen. Uba is an illustrious son of Anambra who has attained lofty heights including serving as Senior Special Assistant to the President, elected as state governor, two-time senator of the Federal Republic as well as enviable accomplishments in business and social life.

“So, there is no doubt that he means well for Anambra state.

“Sen. Uba as a person might not need anything in Anambra, but there are millions of Ndi Anambra that depend on and yearn for stability and development for survival,” Metuh said.

He pleaded with Uba as a leader to, in the interest, wellbeing and development of Ndi Anambra, sheathe his sword.

Metuh urged him allow wise counsel to prevail on him by accepting the verdict of the election and joining hands with other leaders to move the state forward.

Metuh reiterated call on Soludo to run an all-inclusive and transparent administration that would efficiently galvanize and harness the best hands that would enable Anambra to achieve its full potentials to the benefit of her people. (NAN)

