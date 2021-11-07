Anambra Guber: Lawmaker lauds INEC, voters’ resilience amidst initial challenges

The Member Representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, has expressed happiness that the governorship election was held in spite of initial security challenges that greeted its conduct.

Ezenwankwo, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, that the election was very peaceful against expectation of the political violence anticipated by the public.

He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) commitment to hold the governorship election despite initial threats was a proof of their political maturity and commendable.

The National Assembly legislator however, noted with dismay reports of late commencement of the election in many parts of the state including his Central School, Nanka Ward One, as materials and electoral officials arrived about 10 a.m.

He advised the electoral body to address issues of logistics in future elections.

and he described presence of security personnel in the polling units as wonderful.

According to him, I praise the electorate that came out to perform their civic responsibility as brave people who are willing and determined to make sacrifice for the growth and development of the state.

“I was touched when I sighted an 80-year old woman, Mrs Christiana Eze that stayed out to vote and I saw quest for good leadership.

“We must get this leadership right for our mothers, fathers welfare and for general good of our people; that is the whole essence of government,” he said.

Ezenwankwo also commended the zeal of the people living with disability to be part of the process and praised their spirit of determination.

He said that Miss Chioma Abazulu, Domestic Observer for People Living with Disabilities, he met at Okagbiligba Hall, Nanka proved that there was ability in disability as I saw in her great potential.

Ezenwankwo noted that the Bimodal Verification Authentication System, (BVAS) slowed down the voting process and commended INEC for the extension of the voting to Sunday.

He urged all those that were unable to cast their votes on Saturday to do so and be part of the team making history to elect a new governor of the state for March 17 2022. (NAN)

