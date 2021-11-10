Anambra guber: Buhari exhibited uncommon statesmanship – APGA chieftain

Chief Sunny-Neville Uchendu, an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain, says that President Muhammadu Buhari exhibited uncommon attributes of statesmanship in the conduct of the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

Uchendu made the statement while reacting to the declaration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the winner of 2021 governorship election in Anambra by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Uchendu, the deputy director, Diaspora Outreach and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo 2021 Campaign Organisation, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Awka

.He said it was remarkable that Buhari as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not show an partisanship in spite of his party fielding a candidate in the election.“What is more remarkable is the that some people were dropping the name of Mr President as their joker in the Anambra election.“But for Soludo to have won the election shows that many people with sinister motives have been spoiling the good name of our president without him getting involved in their negative activities,” he said.Uchendu, popularly known as Mayor of Atlanta, commended both INEC and security agencies for their roles in making the exercise peaceful.He said though the introduction of Biomodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) device used in the election had some issues, he maintained that the commission should improve on some flaws noticed.“

The new BVAS device is good because it made it difficult and disappointed people banking on rigging.“But I believe that INEC should make sure that the adhoc workers operating the devices should be properly trained as they exhibited poor handling of the device,” he said.Uchendu, who congratulated Soludo for his landslide victory, advised the governor-elect to give priority attention to construction, agriculture, security and commerce amongst others during his administration

.He also called on Anambra people, both at home and in the Diaspora, to rally round Soludo to enable him to sustain the good works of Gov. Willie Obiano. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...