Anambra guber: ADC urges INEC to be fair, transparent, neutral

July 5, 2021



African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged Independent National Electoral Commission () to be fair, neutral and transparent in the Anambra governorship election, scheduled for Nov. 6.

National Chairman the party, Mr Raph Nwosu, made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Awka.

Nwosu also appealed to eligible residents the state to participate actively in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) being conducted by .

According to him, the only way to throw out a non-performing or government is through the ballot box, appealing to residents, therefore, to take the exercise with all seriousness.

“We urge to change tactics and be neutral in the coming election. Anambra people deserve free, fair and credible election, and nobody, not even , should be allowed to subvert the will of the people.

“We also urge the electorate to register and vote. INEC has opened the registration window. We must take advantage of it maximally.

“I must caution democratic vitality revolves around ’ participation and electoral manager’s credibility, neutrality, discipline and transparency,” he said.

The ADC boss described the and the incumbent-successor arrangement of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the past years as “a failure”.

According to him, only good can guarantee a return for an incumbent, adding people must be allowed to decide who wins in any election.

Nwosu said ADC’s governorship flag bearer, Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo, was committed to righting the wrongs of decades and abuses of the system, and processes in the state.

”Nwankpo has keyed into ADC pan-African and global vision. He has also agreed to make Anambra the hub of commerce, tourism, medical excellence, research and innovation.

“ADC in Anambra, in the country and in the Diaspora are with him on this journey. I am sure Anambra people will confirm it in November,” Nwosu said. (NAN)

