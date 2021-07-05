Anambra guber: ADC urges INEC to be fair, transparent, neutral

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be fair, neutral and transparent in the conduct of Anambra governorship election, scheduled for Nov. 6.

National Chairman of the party, Mr Raph Nwosu, made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Awka.

Nwosu also appealed to eligible residents of the state to participate actively in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) being conducted by INEC.

According to him, the only way to throw out a non-performing or bad government is through the ballot box, appealing to residents, therefore, to take the exercise with all seriousness.

“We urge INEC to change tactics and be neutral in the coming election. Anambra people deserve free, fair and credible election, and nobody, not even INEC, should be allowed to subvert the will of the people.

“We also urge the electorate to register and vote. INEC has opened the registration window. We must take advantage of it maximally.

“I must caution that democratic vitality revolves around citizens’ participation and electoral manager’s credibility, neutrality, discipline and transparency,” he said.

The ADC boss described the performance and the incumbent-successor arrangement of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the past years as “a failure”.

According to him, only good governance can guarantee a return for an incumbent, adding that people must be allowed to decide who wins in any election.

Nwosu said that ADC’s governorship flag bearer, Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo, was committed to righting the wrongs of decades and abuses of the system, institution and processes in the state.

”Nwankpo has keyed into ADC pan-African and global vision. He has also agreed to make Anambra the hub of commerce, tourism, medical excellence, research and innovation.

“ADC members in Anambra, in the country and in the Diaspora are with him on this journey. I am sure Anambra people will confirm it in November,” Nwosu said. (NAN)

