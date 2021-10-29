Anambra guber: 34 youth groups endorse ZLP’s Obiora Okonkwo

A coalition of 34 youth organisations in Anambra have endorsed the Governorship Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr Obiora Okonkwo, as their choice for the upcoming poll.



The groups announced the endorsement during their interactive session with the candidate’s campaign organisation and party’s chieftains in Awka on Friday.



The event, powered by Coalition of Anambra Youth Organisations, with the theme, “Political, Social and Economic Development of Anambra State”, was attended by hundreds of youths.



The spokesman of the coalition, Mr Uchechukwu Ekpere, said that Okonkwo stood out as the best candidate from their independent investigations on the candidates, hence their support for him.



Ekpere said that apart from his solid educational standing, the candidate possessed enviable track record as a successful businessman, philanthropist and one with a good heart.



The state Chairman of ZLP, Chief Uche Ugorji, said the group’s endorsement had boosted the party’s confidence going into the poll.



Ugorji, who is also the state Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, promised that ZLP and its candidate would partner the youths to run an all-inclusive government, when they clinch power.



He charged them to sustain the mobilisation and sensitisation of the electorate in their various communities on the need to vote for ZLP’s candidate.



He told them that Okonkwo’s manifesto focussed on job creation and youth empowerment, designed to reduce crime, promote productivity, economic growth and overall development of the state.



He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure a free, fair and peaceful poll.



Ugorji, who represented Okonkwo at the event, said that ZLP was the only party that could secure the future of the youths and elderly.



“Okonkwo is a leader capable of securing a brighter future for the youths and generations to come.



“His programmes, as captured in his manifesto, are geared towards youth development and empowerment,” he said. (NAN)

