Anambra guber: 11 parties substitute nominations -INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says 11 political parties have substituted their nominations for the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship poll.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said the commission met on Thursday and deliberated on a number of issues.

He said the issues included the nomination of candidates for the Anambra governorship poll.

Okoye said the timetable and schedule of activities approved by INEC on Jan. 18, provided for withdrawal/substitution of candidates, in line with Section 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“Accordingly, by the deadline of July 30 fixed by the commission, seven governorship and 11 deputy governorship candidates, were substituted by 11 out of the 18 political parties,” he said.

Okoye listed the parties that substituted candidates to include Accord Party, with Maduka Godwin as governorship candidate and Obi Ifeatu as his deputy and Action Alliance, with Ettaba Chukwuogo as governorship candidate and Uchero Nwao as his deputy.

Other substituted candidates were, African Action Congress, with Nwankwo Chidozie as governorship candidate and Nwaebili Clare as deputy and Action Democratic Party, with Maxwell Chukwujama as deputy governorship candidate.

Okoye said All Progressives Congress had Chukwuemeka Okafor as deputy governorship candidate, while the Allied Peoples Movement, submitted Onyejegbu Okwudili and Onuora Letitia as substituted governorship and deputy governorship candidates, respectively.

Also, Ezenwafor Victor and Ojukwu Chukwuma as National Rescue Movement substituted governorship and deputy governorship candidates and Igbo Gozie as deputy governorship candidate for Peoples Redemption Party.

Others were, Uzoh Godwin as governorship and Chira Obiora as deputy governorship candidates of the Social Democratic Party and Okechukwu Eze as deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party.

Zenith Labour Party, submitted Okonkwo Francis as governorship candidate and Jessie Uka as his deputy.

Okoye also noted that the commission was served with the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division.

He said the Court of Appeal judgment, set aside the judgment of the High Court of Jigawa, on the leadership of All Progressives Ground Alliance (APGA) and the nomination of the party’s candidates for the election.

According to him, the substituted candidates for APGA, in line with the court order, is Charles Soludo, as governorship candidate and Ibezim Gilbert, as his deputy.

Okoye said the list of substituted candidates had been published on INEC’s website.

He, however, explained that the final list of candidates would be published on Oct. 7, as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the fate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, Okoye said the commission was still awaiting outcome of litigation on the party’s nomination. (NAN)

