Anambra: Group urges INEC to enhance BVAs’ effectiveness

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Nigeria Society Situation Room Observers, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the issues surrounding the usage of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation system (BVAs) for future elections.

Mrs Ene Obi, the Convener of the group, told newsmen Awka on Monday that the call follows several incidents when the BVAs malfunctioned, failing to accredit voters some polling units.

According to Obi, the rate of complain about the BVAs was high, adding that the Electoral needed to review and solve the issues before subsequent elections, especially the 2023 general elections.

“The major problem is the failure of the BVAs. No excuse why the BVAs should not have functioned.

“We got reports of how the device rejected fingerprints, faces of voters, and consequently delayed the entire process.

“We appeal to INEC to sort out the hitches before the supplementary election on to ensure a free, fair and credible process.

“They should also carry out proper training of ad-hoc staff on how to use the BVAs before sending them to the field.”

Obi also decried the late distribution of Permanent Voter Cards before the election and non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocol during the election.

She, however, commended INEC for observing the guidelines mapped out for the elderly, persons with disabilities and pregnant women.

She also commended security agencies, the media as well as the people for conducting themselves peacefully during the election.

NAN reports that INEC has suspended collation of results of the Nov. 6 governorship election Anambra, pending the conduct of election Ihiala Local Area.

Prof. Florence Obi, the INEC Returning Officer for the state governorship election, and Vice Chancellor of the of Calabar, Cross River, made the announcement on Sunday night Awka, indicating that the Ihiala election would be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 9. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,