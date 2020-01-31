Anambra Govt to standardise operations of traditional medical practitioners

The Anambra State Government says it plans to standardised the operations of traditional medical practitioners in the state to harness their full potentials.

Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Special Adviser to Gov. Willie Obiano on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice said this in a chart with newsmen in Awka on Friday.

Ibezim said an executive bill would be sent to the State House of Assembly to enact laws that would standardise operations in the sector to make the state a hub for indigenous medical research.

He said that government would work towards unlocking the state’s great potentials in the traditional medicine to provide wholesome health services to the people.

He said that traditional medicine could be valuable in addressing multitudes of health challenges in the state.

“Traditional medicine has been the main source of health care for the vast majority of the people.

“Traditional medicine has thrived over the years due to its large patronage, the only major challenge facing it, is that of non-standardisation and we will act on that,” he said.

Ibezim said that government plans to set up research centres in the state to collaborate with institutions of higher learning in carrying out joint research in areas of indigenous medicine.

He said that government would also maximise the huge potentials that are inherent in traditional medicine for the health benefits of the people.

Ibezim said that a traditional herbal fair will hold in the state between March 2 and 22 to expose the potential of the sector to the public.

He said that government also plans to commence an Advanced Diploma Course in indigenous medicine at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam.(NAN)