Anambra Govt. to provide food security in the state

Mr Mike Afah, Special Assistant to Anambra Governor, Chief Willie Obiano on Agriculture has called on all farmers in the state to ensure food security.

Afah said towards this end, government had embarked on free distribution of improved farm inputs to all registered farmers in the state and he urged them to use them well.

The aide, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday, said the initiative was aimed at assisting farmers in Anambra to achieve bountiful harvest.

“We desire to achieve food security in our state, even to supply other states. I am urging the farmers to put the inputs to good use so as to achieve food security,” he appealed.

Afah urged the team leaders in all the council areas to ensure that the goal to achieve food security in the state was realised through quality monitoring of farmers with the inputs. (NAN)