Anambra Govt. to provide food security in the state

June 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Agriculture, News, Project 0



 Mr  Mike Afah, Special Assistant Anambra Governor, Chief Willie Obiano on Agriculture has called on all farmers in the state ensure food security.

Afah said towards end, had embarked on free distribution of improved farm inputs all registered farmers in the state and he urged them use them well.

The aide, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday, said the initiative aimed at assisting farmers achieve bountiful harvest.

“We desire to achieve food security in our state, even to other states. I am urging the farmers to put the inputs to good use so as to achieve food security,” he appealed.

Afah urged the team leaders in all the council areas to ensure that the goal to achieve food security in the state realised through quality monitoring of farmers with the inputs. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,