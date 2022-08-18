Anambra Govt. to implement eCurriculum in public primary schools – Commissioner

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Anambra State Ministry of Education says plans are underway to implement eCurriculum and eLesson notes in public primary schools to enhance subject teaching, learning and digital literacy.

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, state’s Commissioner for Education, made the disclosed this on Thursday at a retreat for government primary school head teachers, organised in collaboration with the state Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB, in Awka.

Chuma-Udeh said that the administration of Gov. Charles Soludo recognised the importance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in education.

According to him, ICT is important and needs to be better integrated into curriculum so that schools can produce computer literate students and independent learners.

“To drive this innovation, teachers need to be ICT compliant for easy communication and implementation of eCurriculum and eLesson notes in our schools.

“We are equipping our schools with the necessary infrastructure and technology to deliver true digital content in classrooms,” she said.

The commissioner said that head teachers would be trained on how to carry out biometric capturing on Anambra Schools Portal which would contain information on teachers and students of each school in the state.

She said that head teachers could also upload their school activities, challenges, complaints and infrastructure issues on the portal.

Chuma-Udeh described primary school teachers as the ‘foundation moulders’ who taught at the early stage of a child’s Iife.

She urged them to be more committed and dedicated to the noble profession.

In her remarks, Mrs Ogochukwu Obi, Officer-in-charge of ASUBEB, said that the retreat was aimed at improving the quality of education provided for students in primary schools. (NAN)

