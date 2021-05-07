Anambra Govt tasks communities on support for PHCs

Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu, Executive , Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHCDA), on Friday urged communities in state to for their Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).Ezenyimulu made call  when she received a delegation from Civil Society Network, Anambra State Chapter, in her office in Awka on Friday. 

team led by Mr Chris Azor. executive also urged communities to support the agency’s efforts in developing PHCs.According to the her,  ownership and support necessary for effective primary healthcare delivery.The executive said the state government would renovate the 332 PHCs in the state with the recent approval of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).“The BHCPF is a percent of the consolidated revenue of the federation mapped out for development of PHCs across the country.“Anambra initially got approval for 176 PHCs and, having applied the funds judiciously, approval been given for the remaining 156 facilities.” This is to ensure every ward in the state a functional PHC, especially in terms of drug availability, ”

she said.Earlier, the leader of the delegation,  Mr Chris Azor, said many PHCs in the state did not have  adequate health workers.According to him, the situation is putting  secondary and tertiary health institutions in the state under pressure.“We visited  PHCs recently and discovered there is acute shortage of healthcare personnel to deliver services.“We are appealing for recruitment of more healthcare workers.“The Civil Society Network is to partner with the state government to ensure efficiency in delivering quality healthcare at the grassroots, ” he said. (NAN)

