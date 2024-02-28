Anambra Govt. strengthens partnership with NAN to publicise govt policies

Mr Chris Aburime, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, has urged the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to intensify wider coverage of the state government polices and programmes.

Aburime made the appeal when he received the NAN Anambra State Correspondent, Mrs Joy Mbachi, who led other members of staff on a courtesy visit to his office on Wednesday in Awka.

He said: “NAN is a powerful medium and it has the potential to reach larger audience.

“We want a partnership with NAN for the dissemination of government policies and programmes, given its wide reach and readership, both nationally and internationally.

“Gov. Soludo is doing a lot to transform Anambra state in terms of road infrastructure, youth empowerment and employment, education, health and other sectors.

“Let our people know what is going on,” he said.

He thanked NAN staff for the visit and urged them to redouble efforts so that the state could get the desired news coverage.

Also speaking, Mr Ejimofor Opara, Special Adviser to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on News Media, said that NAN needed to be more prominent in the social media space.

“NAN has very rich contents but it needs to evolve and establish a medium where Nigerians will see and access their contents so that they will know the country’s news Agency,” Opara said.

Earlier, the newly appointed NAN State Correspondent in Anambra, Mrs Joy Mbachi, said the visit was to seek deeper partnership with government for effective coverage.

Mbachi said that NAN was a wire service agency that produced massive news content for local and international subscribers.

“We have news exchange agreements with international news agencies such as Reuters, Xinhua, AFP, among others.

“We ask that you use your good offices to deepen that relationship between NAN and the Anambra state government,” she said. (NAN

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu