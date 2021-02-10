The Anambra Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) says the state government spends about N1.5 billion yearly on solid waste disposal and management across the state.

The Managing Director of ASWAMA, Mr Amechi Akora disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Awka.

He said that solid waste management was one of the most pressing environmental challenges being faced by the government.