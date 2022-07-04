Anambra Govt. set to establish sewage treatment plant – Commissioner

The Anambra Government, said plans were underway to establish sewage treatment plant to deliver a much cleaner and more environmentally friendly wastewater in the state.

Mr Felix Odimegwu, state Commissioner for Environment, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

Odimegwu said the initiative was part of Gov. Charles Soludo’s led-administration policy, to make the state a cleaner, greener, liveable and prosperous for residents.

Odimegwu said that sewage treatment plant treats the waste of commercial or domestic dwellings by circulating air to encourage the growth of bacteria to break down sewage.

According to him, the goal is to deliver much cleaner, more environmentally friendly wastewater

.

“Currently, we are engaging some organisations who will help us with recycling of biomass wastes.

“We plan to have for the first time, a Sewage treatment plant in Anambra. It will be situated at Nkwelle in Oyi Local Government Area.

“We also plan to have Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF), that can be converted to energy.

“We are currently in discussion with about three companies from abroad who have indicated interest to come in and help us convert our wastes to energy,” he said.

The Commissioner said the state would soon commence the systematic application of house-to-house pick-up of wastes to gradually phase out dumping of refuse on the street or roads.

He urged households to bag their wastes and put them in a bin where refuse contractors would pick them up on scheduled days.

He added that Keke trucks would be used for waste pick-ups in rural and remote areas.

Odimegwu urged recycling companies to come partner with the state government to drive a circular economy and eliminate waste on the streets and roads.

“Our second phase of waste management is to have increased level of waste recycling where waste will be used as raw materials for other byproducts.

“Already, we have visited and are in talks with some companies that are into recycling and we are encouraging other companies to come in and set up also.

“By the time we have many of these recycling companies in the state, the amount spent on waste evacuation will reduce.

“Residents too, rather than dump their wastes anyhow, will take their wastes to these companies and get paid. That way, the issues of indiscriminate waste dumping will reduce,” he said.

He urged residents to cooperate with the state government to prevent environmental hazards and health risks associated with indiscriminate refuse dumping.(NAN)

