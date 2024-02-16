Anambra govt. sensitises citizens on tax payment 

Mr Herbert Ofomata, the Director of Assessment, Anambra Internal Revenue Service, has reiterated the need for citizens in the State to promptly pay their taxes to enjoy good governance.

Ofomata, in an interview with journalists in Awka on Friday, urged the people to see timely payment of tax as obligatory and comply with the responsibility for the government to function optimally.

According to him, active participation of people in tax payment is key to development.

He urged residents to visit the nearest bank to pay with their Anambra State Identity Number (ASIN) or online through; www.quickteller.com/anambraigr,

He said people under the PAYE scheme or are those not supposed to pay tax in the state, should send a detailed message to their official telephone number 07067782668.

“We can also be reached through email on info@airs.an.gov.ng with full names, ASIN number, telephone number and reasons why they are not liable to pay tax in Anambra,” he said.

The director of assessment noted that prompt tax payment would aid government in providing social and economic dividends to citizens as well as enable the people to own public utilities in the state.

He added that the revenue agency had continued to create awareness for eligible tax payers to understand the importance of prompt tax payment and its benefits.

Ofomata further said that the present administration was keen on developing all sectors of the state economy if the internally generated revenue of the state was increased.

He also said that the revenue service had requested for automated mode of tax payment for all tax policies in Anambra to ensure transparency and accountability.

He added that the issue of tax collection should be clarified to avoid clashes between the state and local government.(NAN

By Joy Mbachi