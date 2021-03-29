Anambra Govt. pledges more support to cassava, rice, farmers

March 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Agriculture, News, Project 0



 The Anambra Government has pledged to support and rice farmers under the International Fund for Agricultural Development  assisted Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu made the pledge at a workshop on value chain in Onitsha on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop has as theme “Enhancing Productivity and Market Opportunities for Value Chain Development.”

Declaring open the workshop, Chukwulobelu, represented by Mrs Chinyere Nwabachili, said capacity building for farmers, availability of and seedlings were basic to achieving food sufficiency in the state.

While noting that the state government was to make farming more attractive to the youth and women, the Secretary pledged government’s continued support to rice and cassava farmers.

Chukwulobelu urged the participants at the workshop to commit themselves to the programme as a way of appreciating government’s towards boosting agriculture.

In his speech, Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanisation, Processing and Export, said the government was poised to expand production in cassava and value chain.

“There is also plan the state rulers to request for lands in their various for the cultivation of the crops they have comparative advantages on,” Onukwuba disclosed.

Providing a rundown of achievements in the programme, Mr Nnamdi Agwuncha, the state Programme Coordinator of VCDP said over 5,800 rice and cassava farmers had been linked to off-takers.

Agwuncha said VCDP had trained farmers on agricultural market and assisted them develop and prepare over 300 hectares of farmlands in the eight participating local government areas.

The coordinator explained that the workshop was organised to bring stakeholders together to discuss challenges being faced in cassava production and value chain.

NAN reports that at the event, awards were presented to 19 rice and cassava as well as liaison officers and extension workers for their resilience and hard work in the programme. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,