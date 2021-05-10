) The Anambra Government has pledged its commitment to prompt, effective

and efficient emergency medical services and care to residents.The Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, made the pledge while inaugurating a 14-man Emergency Medical Treatment Committee (EMTC) on Monday in Awka.Okpala said that the committee had pledged to use available resources to provide high quality emergency medical services and an ambulance system to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

He said that having such emergency medical services would reduce the number of deaths caused by the delay in access to healthcare services.

“We are currently experiencing insurgency and unrest, which is causing injuries and trauma and it is important to have a system to address this situation.

“This committee became necessary to reduce fatality, not only with preventive measures but also with a strategy that encourages residents to report early for treatment and for hospitals to promptly attend to patients in distress.

“With this committee, it will become history that somebody will be rushed to a healthcare facility and such patient will not get care due to inability to pay.

“The other measure is that the committee will help to design and activate ambulance services via a Public-P rivate partnership, to move patients to health facilities,” he said.

Okpala said the committee would identify and update the database of healthcare providers in the state for accreditation and establishment of the state emergency medical services and ambulance system.

He said that they would also be saddled with the coordination and regulation of emergency medical services in the state.

The commissioner urged the newly constituted committee to meet up with the responsibility saddled on them.

Responding, Dr Emmanuel Mbah, Chairman of the Committee, thanked the state government for the appointment and promised to deliver on their mandate to improve the quality of healthcare in the state. (NAN)

