Anambra Govt. mulls introduction of health insurance in tertiary institutions

Anambra Government says it is making arrangements to enroll students in higher

institutions in the state into the Social Health Insurance Scheme for improved healthcare on campus.

Dr Simeon Onyemaechi, the Managing Director, Anambra State Health Insurance Authority (ASHIA), said this when the authority’s

management visited the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) in Awka on Tuesday.

He said “the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme Law 2016 is in conformity with the new National Health Insurance Authority Act

2022, which makes Health Insurance compulsory for every resident of the state.

“ASHIA, in partnership with a healthcare agency, is proposing to insure students of COOU at a premium of N4,000 per student per academic session.

“This scheme is to ensure that students who are outside the school premises, even on vacation, can access healthcare in accredited hospitals anywhere

in the country using their identity cards.

“The goal is to ensure that students get quality healthcare and stay healthy while on campus and off campus.

“ASHIA is committed to providing quality healthcare services to students throughout their programme in the university.”

Onyemaechi, however, noted that the Tertiary Institution Social Health Insurance Programme for students would begin during the next academic session.

Responding, COOU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kate Omenugha, who applauded the initiative, said the health insurance scheme for tertiary institutions would

help to reduce the financial burden of accessing healthcare on students.

Omenugha reiterated the institution’s readiness to ensure that the necessary paperwork for the implementation of the programme was completed before the next academic session.

She commended ASHIA for ensuring affordable healthcare in the state. (NAN)

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu