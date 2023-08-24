Anambra govt inaugurates 20-member committee on traders’ sports championship

By Chimezie Anaso

The Anambra Government on Thursday in Awka, inaugurated a 20-member main organizing Committee for the maiden edition of the Anambra Traders` Sports Championship.

Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission (ASSDC) while inaugurating the committee, said that the championship would afford the youths the opportunity to showcase their talents in sports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee comprised members from the sports commission and representatives of the traders’ leadership.

Onyedum said the championship is being organised by ASSDC in conjunction with Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA).

He said that it would feature football, tennis and table tennis.

The chairman said that the championship which would tentatively hold between October and November would be open to all the major markets under ASMATA.

Onyedum said that a good number of talents were discovered from the recent school sports organized by the state, added that same platform would be made available to traders.

He said that Gov. Charles Soludo decided to bring in the markets in his sports development programme, to accommodate traders who are very critical in the state.

“These games have been carefully selected because of the health and employment opportunities it provides, so you are going to play for healthy living, play for leisure and for economic reasons.

“Apart from the prize money, there is also an opportunity for hidden young talents to be spotted and mentored to become professional sportsmen, so bring out your best,” he said.

He called for the full cooperation of members of ASMATA, the umbrella leadership body of all markets in Anambra.

In a remark, Emeka Unaegbu, Public Relations Officer of ASMATA, said they were excited about the proposal and ready to give all their support to make it a success.

Unaegbu said that though they have had traders’ football competition, the championship would be more competitive because of the number of games involved.(NAN)

