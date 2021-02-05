Anambra Govt  imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew to curtail COVID-19 spread

The Anambra Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew from Monday, Feb. 8, to contain the the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The Anambra Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew from Monday, Feb. 8, to contain the the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, on Friday in Awka.

Chukwulobelu said the curfew will be observed between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, until further notice.

”Gov. Willie Obiano has directed that civil servants in the state from Grade Level one to 12, should work from home until further notice, with immediate effect.