Anambra Govt. didn’t constitute taskforce on indecent dressing – Commissioner

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Anambra State Government has distanced itself from those parading themselves as members of the state’s taskforce on indecent dressing.

Mrs Ify Obinabo, the state’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday in Awka, said that the government did not constitute such a taskforce.

She described the act as illegality targeted at tarnishing the government’s image.

Obinabo was reacting to a viral video on Facebook where a lady was held hostage at Upper-Iweka area of Onitsha for not putting on a bra.

According to the narration on the video, the victim was accosted by some group of young men claiming to be Anambra State taskforce team on indecent dressing.

It was alleged that the victim paid the sum of N5,000 to the purported taskforce before regaining her freedom.

The commissioner said that the state government did not constitute such taskforce and warned those involved to desist forthwith or risk arrest and prosecution.

Obinabo also urged women to raise the alarm anytime they encountered such anomaly.

According to her, such persons should be treated as rapists, criminals and armed robbers.

“I want to tell all ladies, if you encounter anybody or group doing such, know that the state government has no hand in it.

“Those around should treat them as rapists, criminals and armed robbers.

“We have serious things to do, not to go after those wearing or not wearing bra. We are absolutely not involved. Anyone caught will be prosecuted accordingly,” she said. (NAN)

