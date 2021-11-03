Anambra govt declares Thursday, Friday work-free ahead of guber

The Anambra government has declared Thursday Nov. 4 and Friday Nov. 5 as work-free days ahead of the Saturday governorship election.

This is contained in a circular signed by Mr Harry Udu, the Head of Service in Anambra.

The directive said the work-free days were to enable residents in the state to move to the locations where they registered as voters.

According to Udu, Gov. Willie Obiano has approved the two days as work- free.

“This will enable Public Servants in Anambra to travel to their respective communities to cast their votes on Saturday Nov.6,” he stated.

Similarly, the Police Command in Anambra said there would be a total lockdown from Thursday to enable the Police to take control of the space and deal with situations promptly.

Mr Echeng Echeng, Commissioner of Police in Anambra, said top notch measures had been put in place to ensure maximum security of life and property.

DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, Zone 13 PPRO and Head, Media for Anambra governorship election, who disclosed this in a statement, said Police assets and personnel posted from various Commands and formations had started arriving.

Recall that a total of 34,000 and 20,000 personnel were deployed for the election by the Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps respectively. (NAN)

