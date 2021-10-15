Anambra Gov’s Cup: 2020 finalists yet to get cash reward

Teams that participated in the 2020 Anambra Community Shield, otherwise known as Governor’s Cup, are yet to receive their cash rewards, 10 months after the football competition was held.

The final of the competition was played on Dec. 30, 2020 and the Anambra State Sports Development Commission (ASDC) is yet to present prize money to the deserving teams.

The situation is creating friction between the Coach of Amawbia Town and his players, who emerged third in the competition and expecting a cash reward of N150, 000.

Ifeanacho Ogu, Coach of the Amawbia team, told journalists on Friday in Awka that his players had assumed that he had received the money without their knowledge.

Ogu, popularly known as ‘Coach Ability’, said most of the players who were largely members of the community believed that he had received the money and made away with it.

“My players are saying that I have collected the money since December when the dummy cheque was presented to us, they refuse to understand that the cash has not come.

“Why I am speaking out is for the Anambra sports commission or whoever is in-charge to do the needful and stop attracting embarrassment to coaches,” he said.

In a reaction, Tony Oli, Chairman of the sports commission told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the commission had not released the prize money to any team.

Oli however said the commission will make the presentation during the finals of the Anambra Academical Football Championship later in the year.(NAN)

