Anambra governorship: ZLP substitutes candidate with Obiora Okonkwo

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has substituted its governorship candidate for the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra, with Dr Obiora Okonkwo.

A statement issued by Dr Chinedu Ekwealor, Media Director, Dr Obiora Okonkwo Campaign Organisation, on Sunday in Awka, stated that all substitution processes with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been completed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okonkwo was before now a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra.

He, however, left the PDP following what he tagged discrepancies that heralded the conduct of June 26 governorship primary of the party in Awka in which he came second.

The substitution process was completed on Friday, July 30 by INEC.

The submission followed Dr. Okonkwo’s resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also submitted to INEC was the name of Mrs Jessie Balonwu, a former member of the House of Representatives and a former State Women Leader of the PDP, as running-mate to Dr. Okonkwo.

Balonwu from Anambra North Senatorial District was the first Igbo female Senator-elect and Commissioner for Education in Anambra.

The statement noted that Okonkwo’s movement to ZLP followed a groundswell of pressure from political and community leaders, opinion molders, stakeholders for him to leave PDP and rejoin the race on another platform.

The statement hinted that the leadership of ZLP will formally unveil Okonkwo and Balonwu to Anambra people in the next few days. (NAN)

