Anambra governorship poll: APC schedules primary for June 26

The All Progressives Congress() says will hold its primary election for Anambra governorship election on June 26.

The party’s Director of , Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner, disclosed this in a schedule of activities for the election released on Thursday in Abuja.

Medaner said that the party would start the sales of expression of interest and forms for the election at the party’s national secretariat from April 15 to June 8.

He said that the exercise would be done in accordance with the provisions of the 2010 Electoral Act as amended and the Independent National Electoral (INEC) .

He said that the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents by aspirants would be June 8.

According to Medaner, of aspirants would be on June 10.

He added that publication of claims and objections would be on June 12 while
appeals would be on June 15.

He added that election would hold on June 30.

Medaner further said that the governorship expression of interest form would cost 2.5 million while the form would cost 20 million totalling 22.5 million.

He said that female and physically challenged aspirants would only pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for the .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Anambra governorship election been slated for Nov. 6 by INEC.(NAN)

