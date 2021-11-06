Anambra governorship: Obiano, wife vote in Aguleri

Gov. Willie of Anambra voted in the Saturday governorship election in his Eri Primary School Ward 1, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

’s wife, Ebelechukwu also cast her vote alongside the the governor in Polling 004 at about 9.38a.m.

The governor urged Anambra people to troop out in their numbers and vote for the only candidate capable of sustaining his good work.

He told the people to massively vote for the candidate of the All Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Charles Soludo.

commended the security arrangement in the area and appealed for calm. (NAN)

