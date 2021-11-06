Anambra governorship: Obiano, wife vote in Aguleri

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has voted in the Saturday governorship election in his Eri Primary School Ward 1, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu also cast her vote alongside the the governor in Polling Unit 004 at about 9.38a.m.

The governor urged Anambra people to troop out in their numbers and vote for the only candidate capable of sustaining his good work.

He told the people to massively vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Charles Soludo.

Obiano commended the security arrangement in the area and appealed for calm. (NAN)

