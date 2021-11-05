Anambra Governorship: IPAC commends IPOB for calling off sit at home order

…..urges all aggrieved people to embrace dialogue

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has commended the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for calling off its one week sit-at-home order.

The National Chairman, IPAC, Dr Leonard Nzenwa in a statement said the Council is pleased that its intervention yielded result with the cancelation of the lockdown of the entire South East on election week.

He said,”The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) commends the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for calling off its one week sit-at-home order which would have commenced on Friday 5th November 2021, a day to the crucial Anambra State governorship election.

“IPAC addressed it in its world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday 3rd November 2021, and appealed to all aggrieved stakeholders to sheath their swords in the interest of peace in Anambra State in particular and the nation in general as it is better to jaw-jaw than to war-war.

“Council is pleased that its intervention yielded result with the cancelation of the lockdown of the entire South East on election week. This has averted a political upheaval, constitutional logjam, bloodshed and economic stagnation in a nation battling terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping etc.

“It is hoped that other aggrieved people should toe the path of dialogue, peace and honour as we jointly resolve all grievances arising from injustices and marginalization in the country.”

Dr Nzenwa also called on the good people of Anambra not to be deterred by the prevailing circumstances but to come out enmasse and vote candidates of their choice on Saturday.

He equally urged the security agents to be alive to their responsibility of protecting lives and property, and ensuring prompt arrest of electoral offenders.

“IPAC once more calls on Ndi Anambra to come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice as sovereignty resides in them. Every vote in this election must be counted and count in the overall result. Council, indeed, Ndi Anambra will not tolerate any form of rigging that will subvert the will and mandate of the people.

“Security agents must be alive to their duties and promptly arrest electoral offenders and their sponsors to face the full weight of the law. We must get it right this time and build on the success in future elections. The whole world is watching us,” he said.

Dr Nzenwa assured that IPAC as the umbrella body of all registered political parties will continue to intervene in crucial national issues as “we collectively build a strong, enduring, progressive and egalitarian democratic nation.”

