Anambra governorship: INEC publishes final list, says campaign starts June 11

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday published final list of 16 candidates for Nov. 8 Anambra governorship election.

The commission stated that electioneering campaigns would begin on June 11.

Mr Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

Olumekun said that with the publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates would be allowed, except in the event of death before the election date as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act.

He stated that 16 political parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9), by the deadline of 6 p.m. on Monday May 12, of which their personal particulars were recently published.

He noted that in line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, political parties were empowered to replace their candidates who voluntarily withdrew from the race.

“Accordingly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), conducted a fresh primary election to replace its candidate while four political parties replaced their deputy governorship candidates.

“They are Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

“The deadline for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates was Monday June 2.

“Consequently, the commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the Nov.8 2025 Anambra governorship election.

“Sixteen out of the 19 registered parties are participating in the election out of which the African Action Congress (AAC) and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) have nominated female candidates, while six parties are fielding female running mates.

“They are Accord (A), All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party (BP), Labour Party (LP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

“No party has nominated a person with disability as a candidate. In terms of age, the candidates’ ranged between 36 and 71 years,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the candidates according to the publication include Charles Soludo of APGA, Eze Nwafo Jude of PDP, Nwosu John of ADC, Ukachukwu Nicholas of APC and George Mogbalu of LP.

Olumekun said that the full list of the candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications had been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

He also disclosed that the in line with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, political parties were at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public from Wednesday June 11 and end at midnight on Thursday Nov. 6.

olumekun, however, warned political parties, candidates and their supporters against unlawful use of abusive language, physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destruction of campaign materials.

These acts according to him are against Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaign, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)