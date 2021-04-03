Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, a governorship aspirant for the Nov. 6 Anambra election, has admonished youths to shun being used to perpetrate electoral violence of any shape in the country.

Ezeemo who is aspiring to contest the governorship election on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the third time, made the call in a press briefing in Awka on Friday .

The aspirant, who was reacting to the attack on former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Charles Soludo, urged the youth to see themselves as future leaders of the state and the country.

According to him, politics is not a do or die affair so youth should not allow themselves to be used to perpetrate electoral violence.

Ezeemo advised aspirants not to heat up the polity but should conduct themselves in a most civilized manner as one person would be the governor at a time and spirit of sportsmanship should be the watchword.

He described his thirst for governance of the state as a passion for the good of the state.

He disclosed that he had returned his Expression of Interest nomination form at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja and hoped that the party would give a level playing ground for all aspirants.

Ezeemo said that he had the passion to mend lots of wrong policies in the state and that had been his driving force these three times he had hoped to secure the post.

He said that he would work differently from the methodology past governors had applied and believed that his method would curb crime and bring about quality security through job creation.

Ezeemo said he had created over 500 jobs as a private individual and would do more to give back in the state’s resources to better the lots of the masses.

He said that if youths were more gainfully engaged, it would assist to a large extent to reduce crime and criminality in the society.

Ezeemo said he had garnered enough experience to govern Anambra from western world where he had sojourned for over 20 years and learnt that job creation played a huge role in development.

“I have antidote to reducing crime and other related vices in the society, to boost the economy in all sectors and generation of power to sustain industries and attract business,” he said.

He said that he had lived amongst his people adding that had given him insight into the most pressing needs of the people and how to tackle them.

“I am not an abroad based politician, I am a local,” he said.

Ezeemo appealed to the election umpires to give enabling environment to create safety and ensure credible election.

He said that if the PDP gave equal opportunity to all aspirants during the primaries, he would support any candidate that emerged.

“I believe in the people’s choice than personal interests,” he said .

Ezeemo urged the delegates during the PDP primary election to place the welfare of their children, growth and development of the state above materialism and shun politicians who buys conscience. (NAN)

