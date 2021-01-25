Anambra Government caution Prophet Onyeze against criminal, indecent conducts

The Anambra Government has cautioned one Onyeze Jesus, a self-acclaimed prophet with magical powers, against conducts that are inimical to human rights and Nigerian law.

Mr C-Don Adinuba, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment gave the warning in a statement in Awka on Monday.

Adinuba’s warning is sequel to some viral videos in the social media where Onyeze claimed to possess means to change the economic status of adherents with magical powers.

“The Anambra Government is in possession of some videos produced by one person, who goes by the name of Onyeze Jesus based in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

“He not only claims to change the economic status of his adherents by magical means but also throws a lot of Nigeria’s currency notes into the river.

“He also compels his adult followers, both male and female, to bath naked in the river and records them on video which he distributes to people through the internet.

“The State Government is appalled at the conduct of this man,” he said.

The commissioner said the people of the state are famous throughout the world for their success which were neither achieved through overnight labour nor through magic.

Adinuba wondered why the “fake prophet” would prefer to promote superstition instead of the industry, knowledge, ingenuity, perseverance, high savings rate and boisterous business drive which Anambra people were known for.

“Onyeze Jesus promotes superstition and strife in society by telling his gullible and brainwashed followers that their misfortune is caused by family members, relatives, friends and business associates through magical powers.

“He is fomenting serious troubles and instigating eternal enmity in various places and businesses.

“Some of these troubles can lead to physical fights, bodily injuries and even deaths,” Adinuba noted.

The commissioner criticised Onyeze for throwing naira notes into the river as part of sacrifice to the river goddess, filming it, as well as distributing the film to the world.

According to him, this act has brought global ridicule to the state and worse, gregariously committed a criminal offence.

He stressed that burning or destroying the naira through any means was an offence criminalised by the Central Bank of Nigeria Act of 2007, of which the offender was liable to imprisonment.

Adinuba also said Onyeze was also guilty of human rights abuse and promoting indecent exposure by filming and exposing his disciples who bath naked in a river.

He said the state government was looking into the claims by former disciples that Onyeze swindled them after failing to fulfill the promises of making them overnight millionaires.

“If we find merit in the claims, he will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the commissioner stated.

Adninuba, who reminded the people of their rights to freedom of worship and association, however, said such freedoms should not lead to a situation where heinous crimes are committed with impunity.

“Anambra is a modern society governed by the rule of law, civilized values and proper conduct.

“The government will not stand akimbo watching while an individual or a handful of individuals flagrantly abuse its values and flout its laws.

“We wish to thank numerous individuals and organisations alarmed at the conduct and claims of Onyeze Jesus and his cohorts and complained accordingly to the appropriate authorities,” he added.

He assured them and the people of the state that an appropriate action was being taken on the matter. (NAN)