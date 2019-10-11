Anambra gov donates patrol vehicles, gadgets to security agencies

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra on Friday donated vehicles, motorbikes and modern security gadgets to security agencies to tackle crime in the state.

Obiano, while handing over the tools to the security agencies in Awka, said they were part of the second phase of the Smart City Project, known as Operation “Kpochapu” (Operation Wipe Out Crime).

Thee items include smart closed-circuit cameras (CCTVs) now being installed in Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha; 111 IVM Patrol vehicles equipped with communication devices; three trucks, 71 smart motorbikes, 49 pickups and nine mobile surveillance vans equipped with electronic devices.

Motorcycles donated by Obiano

The patrol vehicles and motorbikes were distributed to the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Others are the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), the Nigeria Customs Service and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Obiano said that in the last five years, Anambra had maintained an enviable record as Nigeria’s safest state and was determined to make it more secured than ever.

“We believe that the key to a happy and prosperous state is tight security architecture, which is why our administration made security our number one priority.

“Crime detection, arrest and punishment will be easy because these security devices are some of the most sophisticated and highly effective surveillance equipment in the world,” he said.

The governor warned criminals to leave the state as the second phase of the “Operation Kpochapu” would be deadlier than the first phase.

According to him, we have declared a total war on criminals such as kidnappers, human traffickers, bandits, cultists and car snatchers in the state.

Obiano urged the Nigerian Police as the lead security agency to collaborate with other security agencies to effectively utilise the gadgets toward a more secured state.

He also urged residents to report crime and suspicious movements within their environment by dialing 112, a toll free line.

Receiving the security gadgets, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, said that the security gadgets would motivate and enhance the operational capacity of the state security agencies.

Adamu thanked Gov. Obiano for prioritising security in the state and urged other state governors to emulate him.

“The level of security gadgets donated by the state government is a total package that when deployed, crime will be a thing of the past in Anambra.

“The security of this state is very paramount because it is one of the most populous states in the federation. We promise to fully deploy these equipment to combat crime and ensure public security and safety in the state,” Adamu said.

He urged the indigenes to come back home for the Christmas celebration as their safety was guaranteed. (NAN)