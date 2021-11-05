Anambra Election: We are in high spirit to vote – Electorate

Some residents of Awka in Anambra and environ have said they were ready to their franchise in the Saturday Governorship election in the state.

The electorate in the told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday they were in high spirit to for their preferred candidate on the Nov. 6 election.

They attributed it to the adequate security provided by the Federal Government.

Mr Moses Nnake, a transporter, said he would do the needful by voting for his choice candidate.

“Now the Federal Government has done the needful by deploying security men to the state, I will gladly go out and perform duty.

”All hands must be on deck in helping the to a credible leader,” he said.

Mrs Margaret Ikejiofor, a woman leader, called on Anambra citizens to come out enmass and for candidate of their choice.

“I am calling on residents of the to come out enmass and for their prefared candidate.

“With the high level of security in place nothing will happen to disrupt this election,I am calling on all women in particular to come out and vote,” she said.

A youth, Bernard Nwofor, said with the calling off of the Sit at Home by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), people were now to come out and vote.

”I am happy IPOB has finally cancelled the ten-day sit at home imposed in the south East zone it would have affected the election drastically,” Nwofor said.

NAN reports there is relative peace and calmness in various parts of the following the public holiday declared by the government for Thursday and Friday. (NAN) 

