Anambra election, testimony of INEC’s impartiality, credibility – Group

November 11, 2021 Favour Lashem



 A group, Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), says just-concluded Anambra gubernatorial election is a testimony of INEC’s impartiality and credibility.

group’s National Coordinator, Ugochukwu Nnam, made observation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said  commission had through election, demonstrated capacity to conduct free and fair elections in 2023.

He described Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s triumph “as victory for democracy in particular and Nigerians in general.

election shows that people’s votes count, that INEC is truly independent and impartial, irrespective of perceptions.

“INEC proved their detractors wrong by conducting only a peaceful election but credible one,” he said.

Nnam commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating enabling environment for conduct of  poll.

group’s coordinator called on Soludo, a former Central Bank Governor, to run an all-inclusive administration.

He urged him  to carry everyone along, irrespective of party affiliations in order to take Anambra to greater heights.

Nnam congratulated Anambra, South-East and Nigeria in general for successful conduct of election.

According to him, contrary to speculations that election will be marred by violence, it turned out to be peaceful.

He called on all candidates to close ranks and rally round Soludo for a prosperous Anambra.

“I salute the magnanimity and game spirit of the PDP candidate, Mr Val Ozoigbo, for conceding defeat and congratulating Soludo. I expect others to do same for the sake of Anambra.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won the governorship election, polling a of 112,229 votes. (NAN)

