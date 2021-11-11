Anambra election, testimony of INEC’s impartiality, credibility – Group

A group, Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), says the just-concluded Anambra gubernatorial election is a testimony of INEC’s impartiality and credibility.

The group’s National Coordinator, Ugochukwu Nnam, made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the commission had through the election, demonstrated the capacity to conduct free and fair elections in 2023.

He described Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s triumph “as victory for democracy in particular and Nigerians in general.

“The election shows that people’s votes count, that INEC is truly independent and impartial, irrespective of perceptions.

“INEC has proved their detractors wrong by conducting not only a peaceful election but credible one,” he said.

Nnam commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the enabling environment for the conduct of the poll.

The group’s coordinator called on Soludo, a former Central Bank Governor, to run an all-inclusive administration.



He urged him to carry everyone along, irrespective of party affiliations in order to take Anambra to greater heights.

Nnam congratulated Anambra, the South-East and Nigeria in general for the successful conduct of the election.

According to him, contrary to speculations that the election will be marred by violence, it turned out to be peaceful.

He called on all the candidates to close ranks and rally round Soludo for a prosperous Anambra.

“I salute the magnanimity and game spirit of the PDP candidate, Mr Val Ozoigbo, for conceding defeat and congratulating Soludo. I expect others to do same for the sake of Anambra.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won the governorship election, polling a total of 112,229 votes. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...