Anambra Election: Soludo finally casts his vote after waiting for over 5 hours

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the governorship election in Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has cast his vote after waiting for more than five hours.

He voted 5:10.p.m Isuofia ward 13 unit 002, Aguata LGA

He came to the venue of his polling unit located Afiyi Square about 11:30 a.m. and not able to vote because the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) could not capture him.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 10:a m, there delay during accreditation of as the BVAS started malfunctioning.

about 2.p.m, only 18 persons of over 700 had been accredited and were able to vote.

A new BVAS brought to the polling unit 4.05 p.m, which when proper accreditation and voting started.

After voting, Soludo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making efforts a peaceful and smooth electoral process.

“I told you I’m an optimist which is why I waited for over five hours forty minutes, because, I INEC will come through.

“You can also see that in spite of the delay, our people waited patiently and are so determined to cast their votes no matter the time.

“That is to show you that APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA. I the will of God will prevail no matter the delay. APGA will win.

“I look forward to the credibility and legitimacy of the process. I also  we have the popular mandate of the people and I the system will deliver at the end of the day,” he said.

Soludo commended the people and his supporters for maintaining calm and peace inspite of the logistics challenges.

Meanwhile, counting of votes has commenced at PU 002
Ward 01, Ekwulu Village Umuona and PUs 004, 005, 006 and 007 in Primary school Umuona, Aguata LGA.

Also at PU 014 and 013
Ward 001 in Community High school, Nanka in Orumba North
Voting is still on as at 5pm.

NAN however, reports that voting extended to Sunday due to the failure of the BVAS that prevented many of the people from casting their votes. (NAN)

