Anambra Election: Petroleum marketers to shutdown Thursday

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Enugu Depot Community, has advised motorists and those on election duty in Anambra to buy sufficient petrol on Thursday.

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN in the zone made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

Anyaso said the decision to close outlets was in line with the directive of the Anambra government that Thursday and Friday should be work free days to enable workers to go to their voting locations.

He said the Police have also ordered total lockdown effective Thursday and that marketers would have to abide.

The chairman urged marketers to allow their staff and pump attendants who were eligible voters to travel and exercise their civic duty.

He assured that there was enough supply in Anambra and that those who required products should go to any outlet and purchase to avoid being stranded on Friday.

“We are law abiding citizens, the State government and security agencies have announced various measures to enable people participate in the election including work free days and statewide lockdown.

“By Thursday, filling stations will shut down in compliance with these directives, so we want to advise that those who will be on election duty should make efforts to buy fuel on Thursday.

“Our workers, most of whom are registered voters in Anambra, will also have to travel to the places where they will cast their votes,” he said.(NAN)

