Anambra election: PDP cautions against declaring state of emergency

October 6, 2021



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned against contemplations imposing a state emergency in Anambra state ahead the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

The party gave the caution in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr in Abuja on Wednesday.

The party said Federal Government has the power to maintain peace in Anambra, before, during and after the state election.

The PDP held reported move to foist an emergency rule in Anambra state was a ploy to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate.

The party said its was predicated on apprehensions in the space spate insecurity in Anambra was contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process.

“The PDP insists Federal Government has the capacity peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired.

“We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly,” the party stated.

The PDP also urged the people Anambra state to remain and take steps within the ambits the law to resist plots to derail the state electoral process in an inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the door. (NAN)

