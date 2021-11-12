Anambra Election: NGO lauds Obiano for rewarding woman who refused to sell vote 

African Women Forum for Good Governance (AWFG), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has commended Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra for rewarding Mrs Ngozi Onuegbusi for rejecting to be bought for vote.

Mrs. Onuegbusi from Ukwulu, Dunukofia Local Government Area was seen in a viral video refusing to accept N5,000 as bribe from an agent to vote for a certain party.

Onuegbusi opted instead to vote her conscience without allowing monetary inducement to inform her decision.

Her rare show of courage and uprightness earned her a reward of N1 million from Gov Obiano who invited her for recognition on Thursday.

Justice Chinwe Iyizoba, founder of the NGO which advocates good governance and the socio-economic development of Africa through gender empowerment, made the commendation in a statement issued in Awka on Friday.

Iyizoba, a retired Justice of Court of Appeal, said Onuegbusi should be a model to womenfolk.

She said that one of the visions of her NGO was to identify such women and empower them in their businesses or political aspirations.

She said her NGO would support such women in their endeavors to create a new crop of rural women and bulk of voters in elections, who would always eschew money politics.

According to her, it is necessary for politicians to learn that the only way to make progress in politics is to provide the people who elected them into office with good governance.

“What people need is provision of the necessary social amenities to make life worth living, these include good roads, good schools, jobs, good healthcare, water supply, electricity, and others.

“Government, public and private institutions recognise the importance and relevance of women in the scheme of things.

“Women deserve greater representation in governance at all levels and as mothers of the nation, we know where the shoes pinch and have a lot to say and contribute towards making things better,” she said.(NAN)

