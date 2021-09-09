Anambra Election: INEC to introduce Bimodal Voter Accreditation System – Prof Yakubu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will introduce a new technology called the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation during the Anambra Governorship election.

The National Chairman, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at “The Third Quarterly Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES),” held on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the technology has the capability for both the fingerprint and facial biometric accreditation.

Yakubu recalled that early this year, the Commission successfully expanded voter access to polling units in Nigeria.

He said that in Anambra State, there are now 5,720 polling units to which personnel and materials will be delivered. Similarly, the number of registered voters has increased because of the CVR.

He disclosed that all 18 political parties are fielding candidates in the election, adding that campaign by parties and their candidates has commenced.

Yakubu also pointed out that the attack in their state office in Awka resulted in huge damage and destruction of critical facilities.

He therefore revealed that the commission will introduce a new technology for voter accreditation during Anambra state Governorship election.

He said,”As you are aware, our State Office in Awka was attacked resulting in extensive damage to the building and the destruction of critical facilities for the election including ballot boxes, voting cubicles, vehicles, power generators and several non-sensitive materials for the election.

“I am glad to report that we have made arrangement to replace all lost movable materials. Similarly, we are making efforts to rebuild the physical facilities which will be completed before the election.

“For voter accreditation during the Anambra Governorship election, the Commission intends to introduce a new technology called the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which has the capability for both the fingerprint and facial biometric accreditation.

“Over the last three days, we have explained and demonstrated how the new device will work during our consultative meetings with political parties, civil society organisations and the media. We will do the same at this meeting.

“I must also add that we have concluded arrangement to pilot the new device this weekend in the Isoko South I State constituency bye-election in Delta State.”

Yakubu said he was glad that the attacks on INEC facilities have subsided and the CVR is now in its 11th week, adding that over two million Nigerians have so far registered online.

The INEC Boss expressed the Commission’s appreciation to the security agencies and all members of ICCES for their continued support to elections and the electoral process in Nigeria.

“We look forward to the support of the security agencies to ensure that we deliver of yet another credible election for the Isoko South I State Assembly Constituency this weekend,” he said.

