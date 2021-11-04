Anambra Election: Gen. Abubakar urges peace, signs peace accord with contestants

November 4, 2021



Former Head State and Chairman National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called people Anambra maintain peace ensure success in the Nov. 6 Governorship Election.


Abubakar, in company with the Catholic Bishop Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, gave the charge in an interview with newsmen after a visit Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa in Government House, Asaba, on Thursday.


He said that they were returning Awka, Capital city of Anambra, after singing a peace accord with governorship candidates for the Elections.


He charged the people maintain peace, knowing that there could only be a winner at a time.


“Bishop Matthew Kukah and I are coming Awka. You know that Saturday is the Governorship election in Anambra, and in our duty as the National Peace Committee, we went there sign a peace accord with the contestants.


“As we always say, there must be peace because if there is no peace, there will be no country, there will be no state and there will be no election.


“So, it is absolutely necessary ensure that there is peace and for the contestants, they must know that there can only be a winner.


“And they must take the outcome of the election in good faith if the election is and fair they must accept the result.


“If they have any misgiving, there are channels in the courts seek redress.


“So my appeal the people of Anambra is come out and vote for the candidate of their choice and for the candidates accept the outcome of Saturday’s election if it is and fair,” Abubakar said.


He, however, commended the Delta government for sustaining peace in the state.


He said that peace had enabled Gov. Okowa carry out developmental projects in the nooks and crannies of the state.


“So, I must thank the people of Delta for keeping the peace and allowing the governor do what he is doing in terms of development and so on.” (NAN)

