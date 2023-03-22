Anambra election: CP commends citizens over elections conduct

By Joy Mbachi

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra Command, Aderemi Adeoye, on Wednesday commended the citizens of Anambra for their peaceful conduct during the just concluded House of Assembly elections.

This is contained in a statement signed by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra Command Police Public Relations Officer, in Awka.

According to Adeoye, the citizens displayed high level of political maturity and conducted themselves in a manner that made way for a smooth, peaceful and transparent election process.

Adeoye noted that the March 18 election conducted in the state was as peaceful as the last governorship election in November 2021, when he was DC Operations for the Command.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state for its dedication and commitment to conducting a transparent and credible election exercise.

He extolled the spirit of sportsmanship displayed by the contestants, who exhibited maturity throughout the exercise.

Adeoye commended the state government for allowing a level playing ground for people to express their choices, he also lauded heads of all security agencies in Anambra for their patriotism and sacrifice in discharging their duties.

Adeoye expressed satisfaction for the unparalleled synergy and support for the Police, which guaranteed the huge success.

The commissioner of police thanked all officers and men of Anambra State Police Command, for their neutrality and professionalism during the just concluded election.

He urged all stakeholders to continue to work for the greater good of the Nation in all their endeavours.

Adeoye thanked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, for the confidence reposed in him, giving him the opportunity to serve the nation. (NAN)