Anambra Election: Buhari congratulates Soludo, lauds INEC, Security agencies,

November 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for winning the gubernatorial election in Anambra.

The in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja also praised the security agencies for their determination to ensure election went on as smoothly as possible.

He equally the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) successful conclusion of the exercise  despite the initial challenges encountered.

Buhari enjoined Soludo, member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the State and the in general.

The said he looked forward to working with the incoming governor   peace, security and development of not only Anambra, but the entire country.  (NAN) 

