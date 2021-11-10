Anambra Election: Buhari congratulates Soludo, lauds INEC, Security agencies,

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for winning the gubernatorial election in Anambra.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja also praised the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible.

He equally commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

President Buhari enjoined Soludo, member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the State and the Southeast in general.

The president said he looked forward to working with the incoming governor for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra, but the entire country. (NAN)

