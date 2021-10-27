Anambra Election: Awka North Hausa Community backs Accord party candidate

Members of the Hausa Community, resident in Anambra, has pledged their political support to the Accord party candidate, Dr Godwin Maduka, for the Nov. 6 Governorship election in the state.

Hajia Taliana Yusuf, Woman leader of the Hausa Community in Awka North Local Government Area, said on Tuesday in Awka that the development strides and the philanthropic gestures of Maduka endeared them.

Yusuf said that developmental projects of Maduka in his Umuchukwu community in Orumba South local government area which he single handedly executed is a testament of his capability.

She said that their endorsement of Maduka for the number one seat in Awka is because he is man with large heart who has the interest and welfare of the Hausa community as a priority.

The people also vowed to vote massively for the Accord party and its candidate in order to benefit from his government if elected governor.

The leader of the group said that the Hausa community did not feel the impact of the eight years of Gov.Willie Obiano under the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to them, the APGA-led administration did recognise the enormous contribution the Hausa community made during his re-election as governor for another term of four years.

“The development strides and the philanthropic gestures of Maduka in his Umuchukwu community and environs are heartwarming and worthy of emulation by any good leader,” she said.

She noted that the Accord party candidate is an example of a role model who unifies people of all walks of life irrespective of where they come from and his outstanding qualities have endeared him to all as a man to be entrusted with the sensitive seat of governor of state.

Similarly, Hajia Ladi Adamu, the woman leader in Amansea in same local government area, said, “We will call our brothers and sisters from other local government areas in order to give Maduka our block vote,”

“We threw our weight behind the candidacy of Maduka of the Accord party for the November 6 governorship election in the state because our relatives in his area recommended him to us,” he said.

On her part, Mrs. Christiana Agada described the Accord governorship candidate as “a man of many parts, well read and talented and therefore is worthy of our votes because he can deliver to make Anambra a better place for us to live in,” she said.

Receiving the group, Maduka expressed gratitude to them for identifying with him and his political aspiration which he said would galvanise the state towards excelling others across the country.

He promised not to let the Hausa community down if elected governor, stressing that as one Nigeria they should join hands together to ensure a progressive Anambra where everybody is equal and free to do their businesses.

Maduka said as “a unifying agent”, he would ensure that “every resident in Anambra will have an enabling environment to run their daily activities or businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment of any type.

He assured the group that if elected, they will enjoy every rights enjoyed by Anambra people.

“I will ensure that your children will go to good schools, well secured and that your places of worship will be safe plus other benefits.

“I am a unifying agent, a true Nigerian, take me for my words, that if elected as governor, I will promote peaceful coexistence among all the residents.

“I beg You all, your other relatives and friends should not make any mistake, just cast your votes for Accord, first in the ballot paper,” he stated. (NAN)

